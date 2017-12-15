USS Vella Gulf returns from 8-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – More than 300 sailors serving on the guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) returned to their homeport at Naval Station Norfolk Friday.
The ship left in April and has been in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operation, which includes the Persian Gulf. This summer, Vella Gulf joined the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Carrier Strike Group for three months, and conducted air strikes against ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria, according to the U.S. Navy.
The ship traveled 49,130 nautical miles during its 237-day deployment.
While deployed, the crew held a change of command ceremony. Capt. Rob Thompson relieved Capt. Mark Oberley as commanding officer.
“I am inspired by Vella Gulf Sailors every single day,” said Thompson. “It was a challenging work-up cycle and a long deployment that saw two unplanned extensions and very few liberty ports. Throughout it all, the crew demonstrated incredible commitment and toughness; it was an honor to sail with them.”