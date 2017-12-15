Teen’s Harvard acceptance video generates wave of support

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP/NBC) — A video of a 16-year-old and his classmates erupting in joy when they learn he was accepted to Harvard University is drawing millions of views online.

Ayrton Little posted the clip on Twitter Tuesday with a comment saying, “All the hard work was worth it.” It has since been viewed nearly 7 million times.

The video shows the Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, resident wearing a Harvard sweater and surrounded by classmates at TM Landry College Preparatory while he checks his admission status online.

In a flash, Little and his friends begin jumping around the room and cheering when they see the news.

Little told The Boston Globe he always dreamed of attending the Ivy League school in Cambridge and that he has received a wave of support from viewers of the video.

Ayrton’s older brother Alex got his acceptance letter into Stanford last Friday. Both brothers said they have wanted to get into their respective universities for as long as they can remember.

Their mother said there were difficult times raising her sons as a single mom, but she felt lucky that she never had to worry about their school performances.

The brothers lost their younger brother five years ago after an asthma attack. They said he was “probably smarter than us.”

Ayrton and Alex said they hope to open non-profits to help students.