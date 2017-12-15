Salvation Army’s Christmas Depot, now in Va. Beach, helps give gifts to local kids

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Salvation Army opened its Christmas Depot’s doors in a new location this year.

In the summer, the organization asked for the public’s help to find a new building.

Despite the Christmas season growing close, the Salvation Army was able to secure a spot in Virginia Beach.

“I like the new location that’s here. It’s really organized and easy to find. I’m thankful about that,” said Clasha Morrow, who came to pick up gifts for her son.

Morrow says she’s been coming to the Christmas Depot for nine years and is grateful they’re up and running this year.

“It means a lot because it’s hard doing it on my own and I’m really thankful for the support y’all give to me and my family,” she said.

Morrow was just one of hundreds of families who took home gifts donated for the program.

Receipents apply for the program earlier in the year and must show that they need financial assistance.

This year, the Salvation Army says it expects to provide gifts to over 8,000 kids in Hampton Roads.

It’s something that volunteers are proud to be a part of.

“They need all the help they can get and we’re here and want to help them out as much as they can,” said Chris Tomlin, who helped out for the first time.

The Christmas Depot is open until next Wednesday.