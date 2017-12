CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are searching for a man and woman who used a stolen credit card at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Nov. 13.

The two suspects purchased $1,600 worth of items from the store.

If anyone has information about the identities of these individuals, they are encouraged to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, text “CHESTIP” to 274637 or submit an on-line tip to the Chesapeake Crime Line.