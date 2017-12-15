Man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend, who was found dead in trunk of car

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Neal Bolden has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the 2015 death of his 20-year-old girlfriend in Chesapeake, WAVY’s Andy Fox reports.

Bolden made his appearance Friday in a Chesapeake courtroom six months after being indicted on May 2 for felony murder, robbery and credit card fraud for an offense dated Oct. 27, 2015.

Chesapeake police found Jequil Holloway dead in the trunk of a grey Nissan Altima on Oldwood Street, approximately one mile from Bolden’s home address, on Nov. 1, 2015. She had been reported missing days before.

Court documents say Holloway’s mother told police that she was headed to her boyfriend’s house when she was first reported missing. The boyfriend was identified as Bolden.

Bolden told police he last saw Holloway on Oct. 26, 2015 and only had contact with her via text message on Oct. 27, 2015.

Bolden had previously picked up charges of strangulation, destruction of property and simple assault against Holloway. He was arrested for these charges on the same day she was found dead.

The plea agreement entered for Bolden’s May 2015 charges involving Holloway show he was not allowed “hostile contact” with her and required to take an anger management course.

Norfolk police searched Bolden’s home in November last year, but they did not say what motivated their search.

Detectives arrested Bolden after they found a gun and charged him with possessing a gun after a prior felony conviction.

