Man pleads guilty to killing Chesapeake woman who was found dead in a vehicle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Neal Bolden has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the 2015 death of a 20-year-old woman in Chesapeake, WAVY’s Andy Fox reports.

Bolden made his appearance Friday in a Chesapeake courtroom six months after being indicted on May 2 for felony murder, robbery and credit card fraud for an offense dated Oct. 27, 2015.

Chesapeake police found Jequil Holloway dead in a vehicle on Oldwood Street on Nov. 1, 2015. She had been reported missing days before.

Bolden had previously picked up charges of strangulation, destruction of property and simple assault against Holloway.

Norfolk police searched Bolden’s home in November last year, but they did not say what motivated their search.

Document: Neal Bolden search Warrant

Detectives arrested Bolden after they found a gun and charged him with possessing a gun after a prior felony conviction.

