Man accused of killing bicyclist while driving drunk now facing felony murder charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of hitting and killing a 54-year-old bicyclist while driving drunk back in July is now facing felony murder charges in her death.

37-year-old Phillip Jason Harrison was charged with driving under the influence on the night of the crash, and was charged days later with felony hit-and-run.

The crash took the life of 54-year-old Erica Zankli, who was riding her bike on East Ocean View Avenue on July 21 when she was hit.

On Dec. 6, Harrison was indicted by a grand jury on charges of felony murder, involuntary aggravated manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, refusing a blood or breath sobriety test, felony hit-and-run.

Harrison is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in Norfolk Circuit Court on Jan. 3.