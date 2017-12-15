Man accused of killing bicyclist while driving drunk now facing felony murder charges

Phillip Jason Harrison. Photo courtesy of the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of hitting and killing a 54-year-old bicyclist while driving drunk back in July is now facing felony murder charges in her death.

37-year-old Phillip Jason Harrison was charged with driving under the influence on the night of the crash, and was charged days later with felony hit-and-run.

The crash took the life of 54-year-old Erica Zankli, who was riding her bike on East Ocean View Avenue on July 21 when she was hit.

Photo courtesy of Erica Zankli’s family.

On Dec. 6, Harrison was indicted by a grand jury on charges of felony murder, involuntary aggravated manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, refusing a blood or breath sobriety test, felony hit-and-run.

Harrison is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in Norfolk Circuit Court on Jan. 3.