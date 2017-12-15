In the Kitchen: Happy Hour!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You may not know how to pop bottles with a saber like Josh Seaburg, but you can quickly learn how to make some of his favorite party drinks. He says it’s all about balance and never settling for less than fresh ingredients. Josh shared some of his favorites to take you from 5 o’ clock somewhere, through midnight and into brunch the next day.

Make your New Year’s Eve reservations today!

Hilton Norfolk THE MAIN

TheMainNorfolk.com

And.. take advantage of the Gold Key Restaurants gift card program… for a limited time!

Visit GoldKeyRestaurants.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hilton Norfolk The Main.