PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One of the ways the Salvation Army of Hampton Roads Serves the community is by operating the Kroc Center in Norfolk. This multi use meeting and recreation facility is hosting “Christmas at the Kroc” tomorrow and offering a free family swim on Sunday.

Christmas at the Kroc

Tomorrow – 11am to 2pm

Hampton Roads Kroc Center

Norfolk

(757) 622-5762

HamptonRoadsKroc.org