Gloucester “Shop with a Cop” raises $30K for local children

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office “Shop with a Cop” (SWAC) Committee raised $30,000 in four months to give back to underprivileged children this Christmas.

Over 140 children in the Gloucester area will get to shop with the cops Saturday at the Gloucester Wal-Mart thanks to the fundraising efforts.

“We consider our program to be the “Flagship” of similar law enforcement programs offering kids a full holiday shopping experience…,” stated Gloucester County Sheriff D.W. Warren, Jr. in a press release.

The event will feature shopping, bicycle giveaways and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause.