Elizabeth City man charged for string of vehicle break-ins

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Police say they have charged an 18-year-old man with 31 counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Jesean Brown of Elizabeth City was arrested after police caught Brown and a juvenile breaking into a vehicle in the early morning of Dec. 11 in the area of Cedar Street.

Police say their investigation found several other unsecured vehicles had been broken into that same morning.

Brown and the juvenile were found to be in connection with a group of reported vehicle break-ins that dated back to September.

Brown was also charged with felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods. Charges for the juvenile are pending, according to police.

He is currently being held at Albermale District Jail with a $33,000 secured bond.