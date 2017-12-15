Crew of USS Gerald Ford gets special ‘Star Wars’ screening

ATLANTIC OCEAN (WAVY) — As the USS Gerald Ford steamed off the coast of Virginia, the hustle and bustle of the ship’s activities were put on hold.

A disturbance in the force, you could say.

Since crew members aboard the aircraft carrier weren’t able to go to the movie theater to watch the brand new “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” movie, Disney brought the new film out on the open waters of the Atlantic.

WAVY photojournalist Rob Rizzo joined the crew for the special screening, projected right on the carrier’s hangar bay doors.