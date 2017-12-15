Accident and incident causing delays on I-664 south

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Traffic came to a standstill on the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) Friday afternoon.

There are major delays southbound due to an accident on I-664. All south lanes are currently closed. State Police dispatchers confirmed this crash involved as many as six vehicles and that there were injuries reported.

A short distance away VDOT reported an “incident” around the same time on I-664 south at mile marker 5.6, near Terminal Avenue. Traffic cameras showed traffic stopped and some vehicles being diverted.

Check live traffic cameras at any time on WAVY.com