Accident and incident causing delays on I-664 south

1:30 p.m. screenshot. On I-664 at mile marker 5.6 in the City of Newport News, near Terminal Avenue, motorists can expect potential delays due to an incident. All south lanes are closed.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Traffic came to a standstill on the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) Friday afternoon.

There are major delays southbound due to an accident on I-664. All south lanes are currently closed. State Police dispatchers confirmed this crash involved as many as six vehicles and that there were injuries reported.

A short distance away VDOT reported an “incident” around the same time on I-664 south at mile marker 5.6, near Terminal Avenue. Traffic cameras showed traffic stopped and some vehicles being diverted.

