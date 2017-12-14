VDOT talks feeder lanes and Laskin Road updates with Va. Beach residents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — By this time next year, VDOT hopes to break ground on improvements to Laskin Road. That includes one big change, the long awaited elimination of feeder lanes.

Thursday night, VDOT met with residents in Virginia Beach to show the plans and answer residents’ concerns.

Inside the First Colonial High School cafeteria, residents grazed from easel to easel. Each person took their first look at the soon to be new and improved Laskin Road.

“It’s been on the books since 1990,” said Phil Pullen, Virginia Beach’s Public Works Transportation manager. “We recently got funding and construction is going to happen at the end of 2018.”

The roughly $90 million project includes several updates to the Hilltop area. There is a replacement for the Linkhorn Bay Bridge and improvements to First Colonial Road. But none are more talked about than the elimination of those pesky-parallel lanes: the feeder roads.

“People really don’t know how to maneuver around feeder roads and they are dangerous,” said resident Maureen Noden.

But, Noden has property along the feeder roads. She said when they get eliminated she is afraid she’ll lose parking. Then she looked at the drainage plans for the new road.

“Our property drains out, so where’s it gonna go?” she asked.

You can count Bill Baggett among those concerned about drainage on the new road near his home.

“They got a big ditch on this side of the road, but they haven’t put any pipe down,” Baggett said. “So where is the water supposed to go?

That was the point of the meeting, to give residents like Baggett and Noden a chance to take those concerns directly to VDOT.

“I’ve talked to everybody I could. It’s been great you know,” Noden said. “It’s just that I need to talk to the right person to have them come and take a look.”