Tolls to increase on South Norfolk Jordan Bridge next year

SOUTH NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers using the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge will again see a spike in tolls for the new year.

The toll rates announced Thursday will take effect Jan. 1, 2018.

Drivers with two-axle vehicles will see tolls of $2.35 for peak and off-peak — a slight increase from the current fee of $2.25.

The larger increases will be for drivers with three-axle vehicles. The off-peak tolls will go from $4 to $5 off-peak and $6.75 to $8 during peak hours.

Those rates only apply for E-ZPass users. Tolls for pay-by-plate will be $2.75 for two-axle vehicles, and $3.75 for three-axle vehicles.

Bridge officials say peak hours are weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.