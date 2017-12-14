Three connected to Isle of Wight double murder appear in court

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Three people connected to the double murder of an Isle of Wight mother and son appeared in court on Thursday.

Deputies arrested Kareem Mitchell and Richard Holmes in September after they found 80-year-old Nancy Starnes and her son, Kenneth, shot to death inside their home on Ennisdale Drive.

Investigators say the two forced entry into the Starnes’ home around September 23.

Deputies say Mitchell admitted to snapping, and shooting Kenneth Starnes when he saw him reach for something.

Investigators say he then went on to shoot and kill Starnes’ mother.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says Mitchell and Holmes requested to have bond hearings, but Mitchell dropped his request on Thursday.

Judge W.Parker Councill denied Holmes’ bond.

Holmes’ defense argued that he would be staying with his mother, who lived in the area.

Investigators say Holmes and Mitchell were living together at the time of the crime.

Prosecutors argued that Holmes has a criminal history, including pending felonies out of Chesapeake and Norfolk, and was on probation when the murders occurred.

Sharon Galvin, who’s charged with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit a felony, also appeared before Judge Councill.

Galvin was arrested and released on bond in October after deputies say she and a juvenile female planned to sell stolen guns recovered underneath the porch of a home, where all four lived.

10 On Your Side caught up with Galvin outside of the Isle of Wight County Courthouse, but she denied to comment.

The preliminary hearings have been scheduled for February 8.

Georgette Phillips with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office would not comment on the case, but they are waiting for lab results, such as ballistics and DNA swab results, to proceed.

Phillips says the office received an autopsy from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner earlier this week.

10 On Your Side contacted the office.

They told us that Nancy Starnes died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and Kenneth Starnes died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Gunshot wounds to his torso also contributed to his death.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says they are waiting on those other lab results to determine whether or not to up Mitchell’s charges to capital murder.