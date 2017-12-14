Thefts from vehicles reported at Chesapeake daycares

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Parents picking up their children at several Chesapeake daycare centers say they are finding their valuables gone when they return to their vehicles.

Chesapeake Police confirm they have received seven reports of break-ins from seven different child care businesses in the Greenbrier and Great Bridge areas of the city. The crimes all happened between December 7 and December 11.

A 10 On Your Side viewer reached out to us after she says it happened to her Monday. Katie Cornatzer, owner of The Goddard School off Cedar Lane, said she has surveillance video that captured someone pull up alongside a minivan, check inside, then they smash the window to steal a purse.

“It was so quick. It was in a matter of like two minutes, so our parents, sometimes they stay and chat and sometimes it’s a really quick process, but these guys, I think they knew what they were doing,” said Cornatzer.

She provided WAVY still images she says are of the suspect’s car.

“He realized that there was a camera because he flipped his visor down. and then as he was leaving the parking lot he proceeded to pull forward and then back out of the lot. He did not have a front tag, so it was an out of state tag,” she said.

Cornatzer says two purses were stolen Monday. She says the school is now keeping an extra eye out in the parking lot for strange cars, and not letting anyone walk out by themselves.

10 On Your Side’s Deanna LeBlanc is working to gather information on where the other crimes happened and if police believe any of the break-ins are related to the same suspect(s). Watch WAVY News 10 beginning at 4 p.m. for updates.