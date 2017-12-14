Teen accused of stabbing Va. Beach officer makes first court appearance

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Through video arraignment, 17-year-old Riley Miller made his first court appearance on Thursday.

He is accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint and then stabbing a Virginia Beach police officer.

Police say Miller, along with 17-year-old Jonathan Todora, robbed the woman on Shore Drive early Wednesday morning.

That victim was able to flag down officers, who were able to track down Tordora a short time later.

They found Miller at his home on Victory Road just a few blocks from the alleged robbery.

Officers say they tried to take Miller into custody, but he began fighting them. He then pulled out a knife and stabbed Officer Adrian Rodriguez in the upper leg, according to police. Rodriguez was rushed to the hospital and is now at home resting.

As the judge read Miller the charges he is now facing, including malicious wounding and attempted capital murder on an officer, Miller said, “I wanted to apologize to the officer today.”

Miller’s attorney then told him to not make any more comments and only answer the judge’s questions.

Neither Miller nor Todora’s families wanted to go on camera. Miller’s attorney did tell us this is an incredibly difficult situation for everyone involved.

Both teenagers will be back in court January 3.