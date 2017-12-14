Suffolk Battalion Chief arrested for DWI, felony hit-and-run

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Owen Thomasson III was arrested Thursday for multiple charges, officials say .

Thomasson, 44, was charged with felony hit-and-run, personal injury, felony destruction of property, two counts of misdemeanor destruction of property, driving while intoxicated, failure to report an accident, falsifying a police report and obstruction of justice.

These charges stem from an incident on Oct. 14 where a citizen reported a pickup truck had hit a utility pole in the 800 block of Wilroy Road in Suffolk around 11 p.m. and left the scene, according to Suffolk spokesperson Timothy Kelley.

Officers found two utility pokes, two mailboxes and a bush had been struck by the vehicle, which was located unoccupied at the intersection of East Conference Road and North Main Street.

Kelley stated Thomasson was not on duty at the time of incident.

Suffolk Police forwarded the case to the commonwealth’s attorney for review following their investigation, Kelley said.

Rebecca McConnell, 44, was also arrested in relation to the Oct. 14 incident and charged with failure to report an accident and obstruction of justice.