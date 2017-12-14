Richmond police shoot suspect who fired at officers with assault-style rifle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Richmond after police shot a suspect who fired at them with an assault-style rifle in the city’s northside.

The incident began Thursday morning after police responded to a person shot in Gilpin Court. While on scene, officers spotted a possible suspect vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

A pursuit then continued into city’s northside. When the suspect vehicle approached a dead-end near Dill Avenue and Pollock Street, the vehicle stopped.

RPD actively working an officer-involved shooting that included two crime scenes: (1) Gilpin Court on St. John's & Federal St. (2) N. Highland Park area near Pollack St. & Dill Ave. We have crews at both locations. One suspect shot, police searching for another. pic.twitter.com/8c240AIxWG — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) December 14, 2017

Police say someone inside the vehicle got out and began shooting at officers with an assault-style rifle. Officers immediately returned fire and struck the suspect, who was then transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Another occupant inside the vehicle fled the scene. It is unclear at this time if the suspect is still on the loose or in custody.

8News’ Amy Simpson reported roughly a dozen officers staged at the scene in the city’s northside. It appeared officers had guns drawn and were actively searching for a suspect.

No officers were injured during the pursuit or shooting.