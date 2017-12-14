Rabid raccoon found in Lafayette-Winona area in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Positive test results for rabies were received by officials Thursday for a raccoon that was discovered on Dec. 12. in Norfolk.

Officials say the raccoon was found in the 1600 block of Bourbon Avenue.

There were no human exposures reported.

Officials say if you were recently bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area to contact Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757) 683-2712.

The Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Health recommends keeping your pets confined and up-to-date on their vaccinations and keeping your yard free of food that could attract wild animals to reduce rabies exposure.

You can contact them at (757) 683-2712 for more information.