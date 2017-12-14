Norfolk PD ‘actively searching’ for suspect in armed robbery at Family Dollar

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are actively looking for someone who robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint Thursday afternoon in Norfolk.

Police spokesman Daniel Hudson tells WAVY.com the robbery happened at a store near the corner of Little Creek Road and Tidewater Drive around 1:20 p.m.

Hudson says a suspect entered the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money. No one was injured in the robbery.

Hudson confirmed there is a police presence on Tidewater as officers are looking for the suspect.

