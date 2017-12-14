Police: Man robbed Norfolk Afro-Carribean mart at gunpoint

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they’re searching for a man who committed an armed robbery Thursday at the Afro-Carribbean Groceries and Restaurant on 521 East Little Creek Road.

The armed robbery happened around 5:15 p.m., when the suspect walked into the store with a gun and demanded money, according to police.

When the clerk handed over money, the suspect, described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone who may recognize this man to call the Norfolk Crime Line.