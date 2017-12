PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This 10-year-old hound mix will still wag her tail for a walk and tussle with a tennis ball, but she;s also well suited for a snuggle, if that’s more your speed. Don’t forget the Priority Automotive “Home for the Holidays” pet adoption program is going on right now and covers half of pet adoption fees.

Ginger is available at the Virginia Beach SPCA. Call (757)427-0070 or visit VBSPCA.com

