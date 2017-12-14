Official: Crews investigating report of gas leak at Deep Creek HS

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews with the Chesapeake Fire Department are investigating a report of a leak at Deep Creek High School.

Lt. Anthony Barakat tells WAVY.com there is a possible gas or Carbon Monoxide leak. Firefighters were called to the school around 7:30 a.m.

Barakat says kids who were already in school are in the cafeteria, and some kids are staying on buses. School maintenance is investigating, along with the fire department.

There have been no evacuations.

