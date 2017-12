NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives say they’re searching for a man who used stolen bank information to purchase more than $650 of goods at a Norfolk hardware store.

The man was captured on surveillance video at the store around 1 p.m. on Monday, according to detectives.

He then drove away in a white van with damage to the hood over the front driver’s side tire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.