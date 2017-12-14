NC Aquarium sees spike in cold-stunned sea turtles

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — The NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island says a recent drop in temperatures has led to an increase in cold-stunned sea turtles needing treatment.

Officials with the aquarium said that as of Thursday, 20 sea turtles affected by the temperatures had been taken to its Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center. The total for the season is 26, so far.

Officials said at least 10 more were being taken to the aquarium.

Sea turtles impacted by cold-stunning have hypothermia-like symptoms and are often seen stranded on beaches. This happens when temperatures drop rapidly before sea turtles can migrate to warmer waters in the Gulf Stream.

The turtles admitted to the aquarium this week were found in Hatteras, officials said.

The aquarium takes in turtles and rehabilitates them until they are able to swim.