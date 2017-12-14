Man dies after crashing into street sweeper on Tidewater Drive

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 38-year-old man died when he crashed into the back of a street sweeper on Tidewater Drive late Wednesday night.

Police say the man was traveling south on Tidewater Drive in a Honda Accord when he crashed into the back of the street sweeper near the intersection Philpotts Road.

Medics took the driver to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the street sweeper was not injured.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.

Police say the identity of the man who died will be released once his family is notified.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.