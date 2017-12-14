Local family has special trike to give away

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – This holiday season, a Gloucester family is paying it forward. A veteran friend of theirs was a double leg amputee. He bought a trike online and retrofitted it; you peddle the bike with your hands raised in front. Sadly, he died before he could enjoy it.

Now it is in the possession of Melinda Dunlap. Her dear friend Marlon Beahm was working on it when he died in September.

She contacted 10 On Your Side in the hopes of finding the perfect person to be the new owner. “I don’t want to give it to someone who wants to sell it or do something like that. I want to give it to someone who will really take it out and use it and when they are out there think about what a great guy Marlon was. He would want that,” said Dunlap.

If you know someone who would be the perfect fit, contact WAVY News 10 by email at reportit@wavy.com or send us a message on our Facebook page.