PORTSMOUTH, (WAVY) – Local oysters swim in sautéed spinach, crispy pork cheek and melted cheese for this dish that is just the opening act! The Swan Terrace Grill inside The Founders Inn and Spa in Virginia Beach is ready to spoil you and your loved ones for holidays. To make your reservation or find out more about their upcoming Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations call (757) 366-5777 or visit Foundersinn.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Founders Inn and Spa.