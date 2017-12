PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This independent film maker recently chose Chesapeake as the place to debut his first feature length film. Bobby Huntley II said it was his father who encouraged him to hold his first public screening in Hampton Roads since it is where his dream to become a film maker began. To learn more about how you can view and support “La Vie Magnifique de Charlie,” visit TheCharlieMovie.net and find #thecharliemovie on social media.

Advertisement