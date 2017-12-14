Great white shark Mary Lee has gone silent in the sea

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The 16-foot, 3,456-pound great white shark Mary Lee hasn’t pinged a location with her OCEARCH tracking device since June.

OCEARCH says the famously large, adult great white may never be located again.

OCEARCH Founder Chris Fischer said on Twitter Thursday that Mary Lee is fine, but the batteries in her tag, which was placed on her dorsal fin in September 2012, have died.

She’s fine. Just batteries done in her tag. She’s been amazing for sharks, science and the future. Now time to let her be. — Chris Fischer (@ChrisOCEARCH) December 14, 2017

Mary Lee’s last location was Cape Cod, N.J., according to OCEARCH’s website.

The great white became a notable name as she was tagged all along the East Coast, including the Outer Banks and Virginia/Maryland border.

In January of 2013, Mary Lee swam through Ocracoke Inlet, and spent about an hour and a half in Pamlico Sound before making her way back into the Atlantic.

Mary Lee is named after Fischer’s mother. “My parents have done so much. I was waiting and waiting for a special shark to name after her and this is truly the most historic and legendary fish I have ever been a part of and it set the tone for Cape Cod,“ said a statement by Fischer on the OCEARCH website.

Her Twitter account has over 13,000 followers and many have expressed their sadness since finding out Mary Lee might not be heard from ever again.

Some have tweeted to Mary Lee stating “We miss you” and “Where are you Mary Lee?”

Hope your safe Mary Lee, we miss you💞 — Thomas G. Sanderson (@tgsbird909) November 24, 2017

Where are you Mary Lee? — Carol Thomas (@MrsCThomasHBW) November 24, 2017

Miss your pings just hope your safe and happy — Nick Barbella (@NickBarbella1) November 23, 2017

OCEARCH is a non-profit organization that researches great white sharks and other large predators at the top of the food chain to learn about the movement, biology, health and behavior of sharks in the Atlantic Ocean, according to their website.

RELATED: Researchers tag first male great white in North Atlantic