Elizabeth City man wanted on assault, kidnapping charges

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities say an Elizabeth City man wanted by police should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say 23-year-old Damon Shy’quay Williams is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, armed robbery and first degree kidnapping in connection to an armed robbery and shooting that took place Monday at 111 Raintree Run.

Anyone with information on the location of Williams is requested to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 of contact the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. Police say all information is strictly confidential.