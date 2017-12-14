Edlerly man hospitalized after overnight fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire and rescue crews rescued an elderly man after responding to an overnight hosue fire in Norfolk.

Officials says firefighters were called to Canton Avenue around midnight, and found smoke showing from a single-story wood frame home.

Firefighters found the man on the floor next to the door. He was treated on scene before being transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Officials say the man was conscious and talking to rescuers.

The fire was brought under control just after 12:15 a.m. Officials say there was moderate damage to the home.

It is not clear whether the home is a loss. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.