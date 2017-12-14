Disney buys 21st Century Fox: Who gets what

Disney is buying a huge chunk of 21st Century Fox. The $52.4 billion deal will combine two of the biggest players in Hollywood.
Disney gets:
- 20th Century Fox, Fox 2000, Fox Searchlight movie and television studio
- Majority control (60 percent) of Hulu
- Several big movie franchises, including X-Men, Avatar and Deadpool
- Major TV franchises, including The Simpsons, This Is Us and Modern Family
- International media businesses, including 350 channels in 170 countries, Star India and 39 percent of the European pay-TV operator Sky
- FX and National Geographic Partners
- Fox’s regional sports networks, including YES
- $13.7 billion of Fox’s debt
- An estimated $2 billion in cost savings
- Bob Iger’s contract extended through 2021
Fox gets:
- 25 percent of Disney shares
- $8.5 billion cash dividend from the spun-off company
Fox’s spinoff company keeps:
- Fox broadcasting
- Fox News
- Fox Business News
- FS1 & FS2 sports networks
- Big Ten Network