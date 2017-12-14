Disney buys 21st Century Fox: Who gets what

David Goldman, CNNMoney Published:
Disney is buying a huge chunk of 21st Century Fox. The $52.4 billion deal will combine two of the biggest players in Hollywood.

Disney gets:

  • 20th Century Fox, Fox 2000, Fox Searchlight movie and television studio
  • Majority control (60 percent) of Hulu
  • Several big movie franchises, including X-Men, Avatar and Deadpool
  • Major TV franchises, including The Simpsons, This Is Us and Modern Family
  • International media businesses, including 350 channels in 170 countries, Star India and 39 percent of the European pay-TV operator Sky
  • FX and National Geographic Partners
  • Fox’s regional sports networks, including YES
  • $13.7 billion of Fox’s debt
  • An estimated $2 billion in cost savings
  • Bob Iger’s contract extended through 2021

Fox gets:

  • 25 percent of Disney shares
  • $8.5 billion cash dividend from the spun-off company

Fox’s spinoff company keeps:

  • Fox broadcasting
  • Fox News
  • Fox Business News
  • FS1 & FS2 sports networks
  • Big Ten Network