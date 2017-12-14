Company recalls more than 23K mattresses over fire hazard

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — More than 23,000 crib and toddler bed mattresses from Dream On are being recalled over a fire hazard.

The mattress were sold online from retailers including Amazon, Kohls and Walmart between January 2016 and December 2016. See a full list of the mattresses involved in the recall here.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the mattresses failed to meet “mandatory federal flammability” standards.

Customers are being asked to stop using the mattresses and to contact Dream On for a free mattress cover.