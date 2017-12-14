Christmas Crime: Mrs. Claus says her phone was stolen at Santa House in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) — A Christmas crime is under investigation in Portsmouth and the victim is Mrs. Claus. Even worse — it happened at a place where kids get their pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Santa’s house in front of the Portsmouth Kroger.

Jeannette Hunt is a book store owner by day and Santa’s wife by night. She was handing out toys to children when she says a gentleman walked in last night and asked about the pricing.

“I gave it to him to call his mom and he took off running with it,” said Hunt. “That’s what makes it hard to believe that somebody would walk into a Santa House and do something like this.”

Police are investigating the stolen phone.

“It’s very disappointing and sad,” said Hunt. “It hurts, you know, it hurts my heart. You can’t crush the Christmas spirit, it’s something that’s in your heart.”

Despite the crime, Hunt says she will continue to work at Santa’s house to bring a smile to the children and to spread Christmas spirit.

For more information about Santa’s House: https://www.facebook.com/SantaHouseofMidtownPortsmouth/