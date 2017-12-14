Cavalier Hotel holding job fair to fill over 200 positions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The newly renovated Cavalier Hotel at the Hilton Garden Inn in Virginia Beach is looking to fill over 225 positions.

Gold Key | PHR is hosting an on-location job fair on Dec. 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to prepare for the hotel’s opening next year.

They are looking to hire experienced hospitality professionals from full-time manager positions to wait staff to culinary professionals and housekeeping staff, according to a Gold Key | PHR spokesperson.

Previous experience in a full-service hotel is a requirement to be considered for the open positions.

Interested applicants can apply online in advance at goldkeyphr.com/careers.

The Gold Key | PHR spokesperson said job fair participants should arrive interview ready with resume in hand and professional attire.