YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect connected to an attempted theft from Roses.

On Nov, 26, a suspect attempted to steal a duffel bag that was filled with merchandise from the Roses in the 5100 block of Route 17. Employees in the store noticed the theft and were able to recover the duffel bag from the suspect.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.