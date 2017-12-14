2 arrested after Williamsburg home shot multiple times

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are facing charges after police say a home in Williamsburg was struck by gunfire.

Williamsburg police say the incident happened just after midnight on Dec. 13. Officers found a home in the area of Ernestine Avenue had been hit by multiple rounds.

No one inside the home was injured.

Police say officers found and arrested two suspects in a vehicle near the shooting scene. The two were identified as 18-year-old Nazir Perry and 20-year-old Deondre Pittman.

Pittman is faced with several charges for the shooting — unlawfully shooting into occupied dwelling, firearm possession by felon, concealed weapon, fleeing from law enforcement, and obstruction of justice.

Perry is charged with accessory after the fact. Both are being held at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.