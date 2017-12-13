York County man facing multiple child sex crime charges

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) — Authorities in Hanover County have charged a York County man with multiple felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Walter R. Summerfield, 45, was arrested Dec.13 following an ‘extensive investigation,’ according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Few details have been released at this time, but a sheriff’s office spokesperson said Summerfield has been charged with four felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor by a custodian.

He is being held without bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail.