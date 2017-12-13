Worthy to take over Navy’s Atlantic helicopter combat wing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Captain Alan M. Worthy will be the newest commander of the Navy’s Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic (CHSCWL).

A Burke, Virginia native, Worthy will relieve Captain Mark S. Leavitt, who’s led the wing since May 2016.

Worthy enlisted in the Navy in 1988 and had served as deputy commodore of the Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic since May 2016.

He’s a graduate of the Broadened Opportunity for Officer Selection and Training (BOOST) program and the NROTC program at George Washington University, and has logged numerous hours flying the twin rotor CH-46D Sea Knight and the Sh-60F/HH-60H Seahawks.

Leavitt, a 1993 graduate from the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps at Virginia Tech, will retire from the U.S. Navy after more than twenty years of service.

A change of command ceremony will be held Friday at Naval Station Norfolk’s Chambers Field.