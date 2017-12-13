What’s Happening: Christmas at the Kroc, Girls on the Run 5K, and Winter Whimsy Carousel

Christmas at the Kroc: Saturday, Dec. 16th
You and your family can make Christmas crafts, climb the Rockwall or whip up a warm beverage to your liking at the hot chocolate bar at this event!.
When: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Hampton Roads Kroc Center
Cost: Free Admission
Girls on the Run 5K: Sunday, Dec. 17th
Girls on the Run is an organization that encourages girls to make healthy life choices.
The money from this 5K will benefit their 12-week program, which runs in the fall and spring.
When: Grounds open at Noon, Race begins at 2 p.m.
Where: Virginia Wesleyan University
Cost: Registration is $45
Online registration is closed, but you can register in person at their office.
Winter Whimsy Carousel: Runs until Dec. 31st
The historic Hampton Carousel will be decorated for the holiday season with Christmas music playing in the background.
When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: 602 Settlers Landing Rd. Hampton, Va. 23669
Cost: $1 Admission