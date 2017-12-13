What’s Happening: Christmas at the Kroc, Girls on the Run 5K, and Winter Whimsy Carousel

You and your family can make Christmas crafts, climb the Rockwall or whip up a warm beverage to your liking at the hot chocolate bar at this event!.

When: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Hampton Roads Kroc Center

Cost: Free Admission

Girls on the Run is an organization that encourages girls to make healthy life choices.

The money from this 5K will benefit their 12-week program, which runs in the fall and spring.

When: Grounds open at Noon, Race begins at 2 p.m.

Where: Virginia Wesleyan University

Cost: Registration is $45

Online registration is closed, but you can register in person at their office.

Winter Whimsy Carousel: Runs until Dec. 31st

The historic Hampton Carousel will be decorated for the holiday season with Christmas music playing in the background.

When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 602 Settlers Landing Rd. Hampton, Va. 23669

Cost: $1 Admission