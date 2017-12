NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A malfunction of the heating system at Warwick High School has prompted an early dismissal.

Officials with Newport News Public Schools posted about the dismissal on social media just before noon. Students are being released at 12:30 p.m.

Warwick HS students will dismiss @ 12:30 pm today, Dec. 13, due to a malfunction in the heating system. The well-being & comfort of our students & staff is our top priority. Repairs are underway & are expected to be completed this afternoon. — Newport News Schools (@nnschools) December 13, 2017

Officials say repairs to the system are underway, and are expected to be complete by the afternoon.