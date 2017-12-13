Virginia Beach Police officer stabbed by juvenile

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach Police officer was stabbed by a juvenile in a neighborhood off Pleasure House Road early Wednesday morning.

Police say the officer responded to the 4700 block of Victory Road around 2:47 a.m. for a call about a domestic situation at home. When they arrived a teenage boy became uncooperative and as officers attempted to detain him, the boy stabbed one of the officers with a knife.

Other officers on the scene gave first aid to the injured officer and the boy was taken into custody, according to a news release from police.

Paramedics took the injured officer to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending against the juvenile.

Stay with WAVY.com and WAVY News 10 on air for updates as they become available.