Virginia Beach house fire leaves one dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say one person has died from their injuries after being pulled from a burning home in Virginia Beach Wednesday afternoon.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of Allman Court around 2 p.m. for the house fire.

An individual was pulled from the home and firefighters started resuscitation before transporting the individual to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The fire department’s post on Twitter said they were working on rescue operations at the scene.

Working Fire Allman Ct. Crews on Scene working on rescue operations. — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) December 13, 2017

According to Virginia Beach dispatchers, the call came in just before 2 p.m.

Firefighters on the scene said the fire was located on the right side of the home, in the bedroom area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

