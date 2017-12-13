Va. Beach police looking for suspects connected to home invasion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for two suspects connected to a home invasion and robbery on Raycraft Drive.

​On Nov 11, at around 10:30 pm, police responded to a home invasion and robbery in the 4900 block of Raycraft​ Drive.

The investigation revealed that two male suspects forced entry into the residence, armed with handguns,and held the occupants at gunpoint as they demanded money. During the incident, an adult male occupant of the home was shot and suffered a non-life threatening injury. It did not appear to be a random act of violence.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.