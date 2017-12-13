Two juveniles charged after fight at Elizabeth City high school

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Two juveniles have been charged after a fight Tuesday afternoon at Northeastern High School that sent a victim to the hospital.

Pasquotank County deputies say the fight broke out around 2 p.m. in the area of the school’s cafeteria. One deputy responded, and later requested backup.

Two suspects were taken into custody and later put in Albermarle District Jail after going before a magistrate. One suspect was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and was placed under a $20,000 secured bond. The second suspect was charged with disorderly conduct disrupting the education environment. He was placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

The victim was taken to the emergency room following the fight, but was later released after treatment.

