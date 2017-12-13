Semi-truck split in half by train spills meat all over Florida road

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A semi-truck was split in half when a train crashed into it Wednesday morning in Lakeland, Florida.

The crash happened at Ingraham Avenue near Oleander Street. No one was injured, but crews now have a big mess to clean up.

The semi-truck was carrying chicken and beef that spilled all over the road when the train hit the truck, splitting it down the middle.

Half of the semi-truck remains at the scene, the other half was taken away by a tow truck.

CSX officers and Lakeland police are at the scene investigating, trying to figure out how it happened.

CSX released this statement to News Channel 8:

Last night at approximately midnight a CSX train en route from Winter

Haven to Jacksonville struck a semi-truck in Lakeland, FL near Ingraham

Avenue. No injuries to the train crew or truck driver were reported. CSX

personnel have been on site with the Lakeland Police Department, which is

investigating the incident. CSX appreciates the prompt response and

assistance provided by local first responders. The train, which was

carrying 48 loads of mixed freight and 17 empty cars, was cleared to move

at 5:45 a.m. this morning.”

Ingraham Avenue is blocked off in both directions while the cleanup continues.

No injuries or fowl play in this train vs. semi accident where chicken, pork and beef spilled all over the road! #SeeWhatIDidThere pic.twitter.com/ZCm3BEzUCr — Avery Cotton (@WFLAAvery) December 13, 2017