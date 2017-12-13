Police: Friend drives shooting victim to hospital in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is in the hospital after Elizabeth City police say he was shot in the back.

Police say they were called just before 8 p.m. Monday for a shooting. It was discovered that some had driven their 27-year-old friend to Sentara Albemarle Hospital.

Police say the man was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for more treatment.

The exact circumstances of the shooting are unclear, and police say the man was shot by an unknown suspect or suspects.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.